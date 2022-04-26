MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person was arrested after a car chase pursuit Monday night. It started as a traffic stop.

MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Amsterdam and Wexford Street around 8:14 p.m. When officers made contact with the driver, Terrell Smith, 38, he immediately fled the scene. Smith led officers in a short vehicle pursuit that had ended on Ruth Street.

After stopping his vehicle Smith got out and began to run on foot which was a short foot pursuit that ended with Smith being taken into custody. Smith was charged with attempting to elude, no pistol permit, and marijuana along with outstanding felony warrants.