MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirmed one man was arrested after a domestic dispute call shortly after a call about a shooting a block away Wednesday night.

MPD said officers responded to the 700 block of Gorgas Street in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived they discovered that a known subject had shot at the victim’s home. Fortunately, no one was injured from the shooting.

MPD said officers were then dispatched shortly after the first call to the 1000 block of Gayle Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival they discovered Michael Young, 34, pointing a gun at the female victim.

Young was taken into custody and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, domestic violence menacing, and no pistol permit.