MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly robbed and assaulted another man in a wheelchair at a Dairy Queen Thursday afternoon, according to a release.

Mark Maples, 60, is charged with robbery. This happened at around 4:29 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on Government Street.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between Maples and the victim. Maples then assaulted the victim and “snatched the victim’s bag” from his wheelchair before running away, police say.

Police were given a description of Maples and he was located.