MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person has been arrested after a short pursuit after the driver refused to stop for a traffic stop.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 2:32 in the morning on Friday, March 4. The vehicle was being stopped because the driver did not have an illuminated tag. The MPD said the driver did not stop, which led to a short pursuit.

When the pursuit had ended, the driver fled on foot but officers soon had apprehended him. A large sum of cash was found in the vehicle.

Mobile Police confirm Chester Wright Jr., 38, was arrested.