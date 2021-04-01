Donaldson leaves season opening game in first inning

Minnesota Twins Josh Donaldson pulls up between first and second base in first inning of game April 1 at Milwaukee (Courtesy: MLB)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WKRG) — After an injury-plagued 2020 season, Mobile’s Josh Donaldson lasted less than a half-inning in Thursday’s 2021 season opener before getting hurt.

Donaldson, batting second for the Minnesota Twins, hit a double in the top of the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers and pulled up limping between first and second base. He was removed from the game with right “hamstring tightness.”

The 2015 American League MVP Award winner was held to only 28 games last season and missed the playoffs due to recurring issues with his right calf. The Twins gave him a late start to Spring Training this year, hoping to have Donaldson healthy. He signed a 4-year, $92 million free agent contract prior to the 2020 season.