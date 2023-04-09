AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Jon Rahm is the champion of the 87th Masters Tournament.

Rahm shot 69 in Sunday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club to overcome a four-stroke deficit to begin the day, and two strokes to start the final round, and overtake overnight leader Brooks Koepka.

It is the second major championship for Rahm, who also won the 2021 U.S. Open.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates on the 18th green after wining the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Koepka (-8) shot 75 to finish tied for second.

Three-time champion Phil Mickelson (-8) tied the lowest round of his Masters career with a 65. At 52, he becomes the oldest player to finish in the top five at Augusta, besting fellow three-time Masters champion Jimmy Demaret, who was 51 when he accomplished the feat in 1962.

Rahm will receive $3,240,000 in prize money.

For final scoring, click here.