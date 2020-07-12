Push for Peace 2020 Drive-In Edition in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Danielle Pledger of Divine Purpose with Sparkle Productions Inc. We recorded this interview yesterday.

Anchor: We’re talking about what’s coming up this Friday, the Push for Peace 2020 Drive-In Edition, what is it?

Guest: Push for Peace 2020 will take place this Friday, July 17th, starting at 6 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Hank Aaron stadium. This year marks our 7th Annual Event! Push for Peace is a community outreach where we join together with city officials, citizens, clergy members, performing artists, and anyone in our city or surrounding area who wants to come together and promote peace through faith, unity, and love. Push for Peace is a fun, family event for all!

Anchor: How has this event been modified to limit the spread of illness?

Guest: We usually host our event in downtown Mobile, but due to Covid-19 we have made some adjustments by partnering with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to host this year’s event as a drive-in. We will require attendees to wear masks whenever leaving their cars for the restroom or vending purposes etc. and when interacting with others outside of their household. We will have sanitizer available.

Anchor: Why still do an event like this with gathering can be difficult?

Guest: We initially decided to cancel the event back in June when it was originally scheduled due to the Coronavirus outbreak; however, we watched and prayed as the moral of the city began to decline with an increase of divisiveness on every topic from face masks to protests. We knew spiritually that we could not abandon the mission to push for peace in our community; especially in this challenging season. Although it may be difficult, we take God at His word and we know He will work it out according to His will.

Anchor: What do you hope people get out of this?

There’s always hope. When we come together with the same mind and the same heart we can accomplish great things. Lastly, we hope that relationships are built between diverse groups of people, and one by one, we begin to see that we are a lot more alike than we are different.

Anchor: What is the most important issue you think needs to be addressed in this?

Guest: Mutual respect and consideration. We have to be willing to agree to disagree without becoming disrespectful towards each other. We have to accept that everyone in the world doesn’t walk, talk, and believe the same, and it’s not for us to try to make them or go to war with them when they don’t. When it comes to the police issue, police have to consider and respect that there are young black men and women that are afraid of them. It is a real fear. Likewise, we have to be willing to realize that there are police officers that fear young black men. It is a real fear. From there, let’s sit down and have a real one on one conversations about why that is. Admitting that there is fear doesn’t mean that the fear is truly warranted on either side, it just means that it exists. To get to the root of why certain preconceived beliefs exist, we have to be willing to have those difficult conversations. However, if we come together with one desire being peace in our community, we can reach common ground through faith, unity, and love.

