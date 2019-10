STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) -- Joan Kellis, Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation director, talks about the foundation’s bass fishing tournament. The tournament is Saturday, Oct 12, at Live Oak Landing in Stockton, Ala. Launch is at 6:30 a.m. and weigh-in is at 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.anchorcrossfoundation.org or call 251-607-5081.