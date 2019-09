The 25th Vintage Gala Affair will take place this Sunday, September 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall on Dauphin Street.

Enjoy great entertainment, a silent auction and wine tasting, wine provided by Red and White and catering by Clifton Morrisette. The gala is present by Lexus of Mobile, so you’ll be able to view some of their cars.

All proceeds from silent number #25 will benefit cancer patients.

For more information, go to www.vintageaffairmobile.org or call 251-508-0013.