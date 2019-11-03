Mark Your Calendar: AARP Fitness Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Evey Owen with AARP Alabama joins us to talk about a new public space in Mobile. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Chad: This Tuesday you’ll cut the ribbon on a new AARP Sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park. What is an outdoor fitness park?

Guest: AARP is working with national nonprofit, FitLot to build outdoor fitness parks designed for users of all ages and abilities. Each park consists of a sun-sail for shade and versatile FitLot™ exercise equipment designed to use one’s own body weight as resistance, which makes each piece of equipment adaptable to the user’s ability. The parks will be built in existing parks or public spaces where it will benefit the community.

Chad: Why is AARP sponsoring these fitness parks?

AARP is commemorating its 60th anniversary by helping people take control of their health as they age. AARP plans to sponsor an outdoor fitness park in every state, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands – 53 in total. This is a part of AARP’s ongoing commitment to helping people take control of their health as they age.

Chad: Why are parks and public spaces important to AARP?

Public spaces are essential to a vibrant community. A 2018 AARP survey on Home and Community Preferences showed that 3 out of 4 adults age 50 and older want to stay in their homes and communities as they age. This same survey found that safe parks are among the top 3 community features people want in their neighborhoods. Some of the benefits to creating parks and public spaces for people of all ages include:

Improved physical and mental health.

Enhanced community connections.

Added economic value and cost-saving benefits.

Chad: When will the park be open and how can it be accessed?

AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins will officially open the fitness park alongside Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson this Tuesday, November 5th. The fitness park is located near the back parking lot of James Seals Park & Community Center at 540 Texas Street. It is free for walk-up use by people of all ages and abilities and will be open during regular park hours.