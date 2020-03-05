Mark Your Calendar, 3/5/20: “Mac ‘N Cheese Fest”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Wayne Dean and Lauren Luckie with United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile preview their upcoming event “Mac ‘N Cheese Fest” that benefits their group. Information is as follows:
Name of Event: Mac ‘n Cheese Fest
Organization putting on the event: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
Organization benefitting the event: United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile
Date(s): Saturday, March 21, 2020
Time(s): 12-3 with VICs (Very Important Cheese) entry at 11
Location: Cathedral Square
Contact number for use on air: 251.479.4900
Website for information: ucpmobile.org
Description of event: Mac ‘n Cheese being the ultimate comfort food, Admission to this even includes access to up to 20+ samplings of mac and cheese. It will also include access to a cash bar serving beer, soft drinks, and water. There will be face painting and music by the Swing Band. UCP Coastal Casual and Mardi Gras shirts will also be available for purchase.
