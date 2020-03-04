Mark Your Calendar, 3/4/20: “Touch-A-Truck”

Mark Your Calendar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sheri Weber with Adoption Rocks and Tom Meadows with FedEx talk about the upcoming event “Touch-A-Truck” on Saturday, March 14 which benefits the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Touch a Truck

Organization putting on the event: Presenting sponsors are Crowder Gulf and FOX10

Organizations benefitting the event: Pediatric cancer clinical research at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks

Date(s): Saturday, March 14

Time(s): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Hank Aaron Stadium

Contact number for use on air: 251-460-6209 Website for information: usahealthsystem.com/events/touch-a-truck

Description of event:

Touch a Truck is a family-friendly event that offers children a hands-on opportunity to explore a variety of trucks and meet the people who build, protect and serve our community. Children will be allowed to touch, climb aboard, and ask questions about their favorite trucks in a safe environment. Benefits pediatric cancer at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute and Adoption Rocks. Noise-free hour – no sirens, lights or horns – from 10-11 a.m. You can register online at giving.usahealthsystem.com/pages/touchatruck or pay $20 cash per car at the event.

