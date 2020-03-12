Mark Your Calendar, 3/12/20: “Funky Monkey 5K & Fun Run”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Renie Kennemer with Thompson Engineering previews the upcoming “Funky Monkey 5K & Fun Run” with some changes coming. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Funky Monkey 5K & Fun Run

Organization putting on the event: Thompson Engineering

Organization benefitting from the event: Thompson Foundation

Date of event: Saturday, March 14

Time of event: 8:00 a.m.

Location (changes) – Formally Moulton Tower at the USA Campus, but due to the Coronavirus concerns, it is now going to be virtual. See the attached segment for more information

