Mark Your Calendar, 3/12/20: “Funky Monkey 5K & Fun Run”

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mark Ingram with the Baldwin EMC talks about the upcoming "Spring Into Action Blood Drive" event put on by the Baldwin EMC on Thursday, March 19. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Baldwin EMC Spring Into Action Blood DriveOrganization putting on the event: Baldwin EMC LifeSouth Community Blood CentersOrganization benefitting the event: Baldwin EMC LifeSouth Community Blood CentersDate(s): Time(s): March 19, 2020 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Location: Baldwin EMC Training Center, 19600 St. Hwy 59, Summerdale, AL 36580Contact phone number for use on air: (251) 989-6247Website for information: www.baldwinemc.comDescription of event: LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up in our Training Center to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgeries. All blood donors will be entered into drawings for great prizes. BLOOD DONATIONS FACTS: Source: LifeSouth Community Blood Centers • One out of every three people in the United States will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime. • Only 10 percent of those who are eligible to donate blood actually do. • There is no time to collect blood in an emergency. For patients to survive, LifeSouth must ensure that hospitals have the blood they need available at all times. • Regulations for blood donation change frequently. Even if you have been unable to donate in the past, you may be able to now