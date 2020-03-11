Mark Your Calendar, 3/11/20: “Mobile Azalea Trail Festival”

Mark Your Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dianne Martin and Tom Loper with Keep Mobile Beautiful preview their upcoming event the Mobile Azalea Trail Festival taking place March 12th through the 29th. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Mobile Azalea Trail Festival

Organization putting on the event: Keep Mobile Beautiful (KMB)

Organization benefitting the event: Mobile businesses and organizations holding events

Date(s): March 12-29, 2020

Time(s): Times vary by event

Location: Venues throughout Mobile

Contact number for use on air: 251.444.7144 (KMB)

Website for information: www.mobileazaleatrailfestival.com

Description of event: Mobile’s azalea trail comes alive in March when the blooms set the City ablaze with color. Keep Mobile Beautiful has developed a new website to encourage visitors to drive the 38-mile trail and take in some of the many activities that are occurring during the two and a half weeks when the blooms are at their prettiest. The project was funded by Visit Mobile, Mobile Area Lodging Association and Mobile County in hopes of attracting visitors to our area. Keep Mobile Beautiful promotes, preserves and protects the historic Azalea Trail year-round through the sale of Azalea Trail Bonds. KMB also encourages residents to plant azaleas to keep the beauty growing for future generations.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories