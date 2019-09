BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2nd Annual Allie Honeycutt Memorial Bass Tournament is an open tournament fundraiser benefitting the athletic programs at Satsuma High School.

The tournament takes place Saturday, September 28 from first light until 3 p.m. at 8700 Stockton Way in Bay Minette.

For more information, head to https://www.satsumaschools.com/Allie.