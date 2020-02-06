Mark Your Calendar 2/6/20: “38th Annual Reveling Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ashley Babb with AltaPointe Health previews their upcoming event the “38th Annual Reveling Cavaliers Mardi Gras Parade” on Thursday, February 20. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: 38th Annual Reveling Cavaliers Mardi Gras parade

Organization putting on the event: AltaPointe Health *This is the old Mobile Arc parade / Mobile Arc merged with AltaPointe Health in July of 2019.

Organization benefitting the event: AltaPointe Health – Intellectual Disability Services

Date(s): Thurs., Feb. 20, 2020

Time(s): 1 pm

Location: Parade begins at 2424 Gordon Smith Drive and will go twice around the Gordon Smith Center (2 mi).

Contact number for use on air: 251.544.4638

Website for information: Facebook – AlaPointe Health Intellectual Disabilities

Description of event:

The 38th Annual “Reveling Cavaliers” Mardi Gras parade is Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1 pm. Theme: A Night at the Circus. The parade will include about 20 floats carrying royal courts and participants from other local organizations such as Goodwill Easter Seals, Learning Tree, Woody’s Song and others. Food trucks include Yellowhammer Coffee, Beachin’ Eats and a hot dog food truck. Peter Albrecht and Rose Ann Haven from WKRG News 5 will be the Grand Marshals. Murphy High School Band and the Azalea Trail Maids will also participate.