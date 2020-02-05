Mark Your Calendar 2/5/20: “Southern Belle Brunch & Bingo”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Terri Yeend and Gerry Marks with the Jag-Gals of the University of South Alabama preview their upcoming event “Southern Belle Brunch & Bingo”. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Southern Belle Brunch and Bingo

Organization putting on the event: Jag-Gals of the University of South Alabama

Organization benefitting the event: University of South Alabama Student Athletes

Date(s): Saturday, March 21

Time(s): 11a.m.

Location: Heron Lakes Country Club

Contact number for use on air: 251-461-1366 USA Athletic Office

Website for information: giving.usajaguars.com/sbbb20

Description of event: Our Annual Southern Belle Brunch and Bingo is a fun event with ladies wearing their finest attire and lots wearing hats (optional). Doors open at 11 a.m. at Heron Lakes Country Club, 3851 Government Blvd, Mobile, AL 36693. We will have a buffet brunch, complimentary mimosas and poinsettias served by “Referees” and ladies tipping for great service, silent auction, 4 bingo games and much more! The proceeds of our fundraiser benefits over 400 student athletes to be tutored. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 8 in advance. Deadline to purchase tickets is March 13 and you may purchase tickets by going to: giving.usajaguars.com/sbbb20 or calling 251-461-1366 M-F.