Mark Your Calendar, 2/21/20: “Pensacon”

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Mike Ensley and Julio Diaz preview the upcoming “Pensacon” event from Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 1. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Pensacon

Organization putting on the event: Pensacon

Organization benefitting the event: N/A, although we do partner with several charities, primarily Manna Food Pantries.

Date(s): Feb. 28-March 1

Time(s): 1 p.m. Feb. 28 – 6 p.m. March 1.

Location: Multiple venues in downtown Pensacola.

Contact number for use on air: N/A

Website for information: pensacon.com

Description of event: Pensacon is an all-inclusive pop culture convention for the fan community, spanning the genres of comics, anime, science fiction, horror, gaming, and fantasy. The seventh annual convention is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 1, 2020 in downtown Pensacola, with venues to include the Pensacola Grand Hotel, Pensacola Bay Center, Saenger Theatre, Rex Theatre, Pensacola Little Theatre and several facilities of the University of West Florida Historic Trust. More than 30,000 attendees are expected to meet dozens of celebrity guests, browse and purchase pop culture collectibles on the vendor floor, sit in on interactive panels with celebrities, attend informational workshops, participate in contests, and socialize with fellow fans.

LATEST STORIES: