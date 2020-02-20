Mark Your Calendar, 2/20/20: “The Art Of Communicating: Promoting Autism Awareness”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ray Miller with the group Autism 2 Ability talks about their upcoming event “The Art Of Communicating: Promoting Autism Awareness” on Saturday, March 11. Information is as follows:
Name of Event: The Art of Communicating, Promoting awareness of autism through, Art, Literature, Music and Technology
Organization putting on the event: Autism2Ability, Inc
Organization benefitting the event: Autism2Ability, Inc
Date(s): March 11, 2020
Time(s): 5:00-9:00pm/Art Competition, Baldwin County Schools, 3:45-4:45pm
Location: Daphne Civic Center/2603 US Hwy 98 Daphne
Contact number for use on air: 656-1011/Alternate/923-9858
Website for information: Autism2Ability.com
Description of event: Fundraiser for Autism2Ability: Silent Auction with by well-known artists being available for bid, Raffle Items, Art Competition for ages 9-12 Baldwin County Art Department, Sponsors listed on the Poster donating items for raffle and trips and condo donations. Local authors will be there with their most recent books and music by Roman Street.
LATEST STORIES:
- KFC unveils fried chicken and donut sandwich
- Quest for Gold: Sisters ‘want everyone to see what karate is’
- Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard
- TBI issues AMBER Alert for 15-month-old out of Sullivan County
- Airbnb host finds drugs, knives, and blood stains after two-day room rental