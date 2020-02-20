Mark Your Calendar, 2/20/20: “The Art Of Communicating: Promoting Autism Awareness”

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ray Miller with the group Autism 2 Ability talks about their upcoming event “The Art Of Communicating: Promoting Autism Awareness” on Saturday, March 11. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: The Art of Communicating, Promoting awareness of autism through, Art, Literature, Music and Technology

Organization putting on the event: Autism2Ability, Inc

Organization benefitting the event: Autism2Ability, Inc

Date(s): March 11, 2020

Time(s): 5:00-9:00pm/Art Competition, Baldwin County Schools, 3:45-4:45pm

Location: Daphne Civic Center/2603 US Hwy 98 Daphne

Contact number for use on air: 656-1011/Alternate/923-9858

Website for information: Autism2Ability.com

Description of event: Fundraiser for Autism2Ability: Silent Auction with by well-known artists being available for bid, Raffle Items, Art Competition for ages 9-12 Baldwin County Art Department, Sponsors listed on the Poster donating items for raffle and trips and condo donations. Local authors will be there with their most recent books and music by Roman Street.

