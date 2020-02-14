Mark Your Calendar, 2/14/20: “Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shannon Hesse & Joline Beedy with the Mystic Mutts of Revelry talk about their upcoming Mardi Gras parade on February 15th that benefits The Haven Animal Shelter. Information is as follows:

Name of event: Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade

Organization putting on event: The Haven For Animals

Organization benefiting from the event: The Haven For Animals

Date of Event: Saturday, February 15, 2020

Time of Event: 3:00 p.m.

Location of Event: Downtown Fairhope

Phone number for event information: 205.305.7200

Website for event information: mysticmutts.org