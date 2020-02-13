Mark Your Calendar 2/13/20: “Battle of Mobile Bay 5K”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Megan Moiren with the Port City Pacers previews the upcoming event the “Battle of Mobile Bay 5K” that’s happening on Saturday, February 15th. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Battle of Mobile Bay 5K

Organization putting on the event: Port City Pacers

Organization benefitting the event: Historic Fort Gaines

Date(s): February 15, 2020

Time(s): 8:10 a.m.

Location: Historic Fort Gaines, Dauphin Island, AL

Contact number for use on air: 251-473-7223

Website for information: portcitypacers.com

Description of event:

Course: A scenic 5K certified course (AL16002JD) that starts at Fort Gaines and winds through scenic Dauphin Island neighborhoods. Visit the PCP website to check out the course map: http://www.pcpacers.org/races/maps/bomb.html

Registration: In person at McCoy Outdoor, Run-N-Tri, or Fleet Feet in Mobile or Running Wild in Fairhope until noon on February 13, or online on Events.com at until 4 AM February 14.

Early packet pick-up and registration will be available at the PCP office (358 Morgan Ave) on Friday, February 14, from noon until 5:30 PM.

Race day registration at Historic Fort Gaines from 7:15 to 8:15 AM.

Entry fees: Pre-registered: $20 Non-PCP members Day of Race: $25 Everyone (with shirt) $18 PCP members (with shirt) Pre-registered: $17 Non-PCP members Day of Race: $20 Everyone (NO SHIRT) $15 PCP members (NO SHIRT) ***PCP Members 12 and under may participate for free – ($7 with shirt) – if they pre-register

Awards: Top 3 Male & Female Overall, top Male and Female Masters, Grandmasters, Senior Grandmasters, and race walkers. Top 3 male and female in 5-year age groups. Shirts: Participants registered by Tuesday, February 4 are guaranteed a premium BOMB 5K shirt. Otherwise, shirts are available while supplies last. Youth shirts may be cotton.

Post race: Inside Fort Gaines – Food, beverages, and awards will be provided.

