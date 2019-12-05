Mark Your Calendar 12/5: “Miracle on 34th Street”

Breaking News
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mark Swalley and Don Roberts with Theatre 98 preview their upcoming performance of “Miracle on 34th Street” that runs December 13th through the 15th. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Miracle on 34th Street

Organization putting on the event: Theatre 98

Organization benefitting the event: Theatre 98

Date(s):Dec. 13-15

Time(s): 7:30 Friday and Saturday evenings, 2:30 Saturday and Sunday matinees

Location: 350 Morphy Avenue, Fairhope, Al.

Contact number for use on air: 251-928-4366 Website for information: www.theatre98.org

Description of event : A live radio musical production

