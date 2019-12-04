Mark Your Calendar, 12/4: “Holiday Cheer at the 5”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Elaine Henderson with the Child Advocacy Center comes on Mark Your Calendar to preview the upcoming event “Holiday Cheer at the 5” on Monday, December 9. The event benefits the Child Advocacy Center. Information is as follows:

Name of event: Holiday Cheer at the 5

Organization putting on the event: the 5 Bar (Presented by the Poarch Creek Indians & General Insulation)

Organization benefitting from the event: The Child Advocacy Center

Date(s): Monday, December 9

Time(s): 6:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Location: the 5 Bar 609 Dauphin St. Mobile, Al. 36602

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-432-1101

Website for information: www.cacmobile.org

Description of event: Wine tasting, samplings of signature dishes, live holiday tunes played by Mr. Jerry Squires and a live auction of holiday packages for gifting