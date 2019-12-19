Mark Your Calendar, 12/19: “Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jenn Wilder and Shana Jordan preview the upcoming “Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas” event on Saturday, December 21st. The event benefits Delta Dogs. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas

Organization putting on the event: Greenroof Productions

Organization benefitting the event: Delta Dogs

Date(s): Sat. Dec 21, 2019

Time(s): 7pm

Location: Saenger Theatre

Contact number for use on air: 251-208-5600

Website for information: https://www.cbjazzchristmas.com

Description of event:

The 11th annual family-friendly Christmas show includes a performance by The Joe Cool Trio – John Milham (drums), Chris Spies (piano), and Chris Severin (bass) – performing Vince Guaraldi’s Masterpiece Soundtrack, A Charlie Brown Christmas.

