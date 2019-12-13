Mark Your Calendar, 12/13: “Pet Angel Tree”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scott Graham with Pet Supplies PLUS previews the “Pet Angel Tree” holiday drive that runs through Christmas Eve. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Pet Angel Tree

Organization putting on the event: Pet Supplies PLUS

Organization benefitting the event: Hope4Hearts Animal Rescue, Friends of the Mobile Animal Shelter, ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation), Port City Hope Animal Rescue

Date(s): Thru Christmas Eve

Time(s): 9 AM to 9 PM

Location: Pet Supplies PLUS, 803 Hillcrest Rd., Mobile, AL 36695

Contact number for use on air: 251 343 9702

Website for information:

Description of event: The Pet Angel Tree is decorated with pictures of pets that are currently with rescue groups. On the back of the picture is what the pet has told us they want for Christmas. Just pick a pet off the tree and purchase what is on the wish list and put it under the tree.

If customers want they can purchase pre-packaged gift bags for the Angel Tree or finally they can always purchase a gift card and donate that to one of the rescue groups.

All pets on the tree are available for adoption and the rescue group’s logo is on the picture.