Mark Your Calendar, 12/12: “Mobile Bay Magazine’s Inspiration Home”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Maggie Lacey, executive editor of Mobile Bay magazine and Beth Mattei, Director of Development USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital and USA Health Initiatives, talk about the Inspiration Home event put on by Mobile Bay Magazine. Information is as follows:
Name of Event: Mobile Bay Magazine’s Inspiration Home
Organization putting on the event: Mobile Bay Magazine’s
Organization benefitting the event: USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital
Date(s): Thursdays through Sundays beginning December 12 through January 5
Time(s): 10:00am – 5:00pm Thursdays – Saturdays and 1:00pm – 5:00pm on Sundays
Location: 618 Pensacola Ave in the heart of downtown Fairhope
Contact number for use on air: 251-473-6269 Website for information: mobilebaymag.com/inspiration-home/
Description of event:
The 2019 Mobile Bay Magazine Inspiration Home is a luxury woodland retreat just steps from Mobile Bay and downtown Fairhope in the new Van Antwerp Park. The home reflects the story of our area through architecture and design from local vendors and designers. Each room is outfitted with the latest technology and furnishings. Innovative fixtures, smart design, top-of-the-line finishes and unique character make this a project to behold.