Mark Your Calendar, 12/11: Stuff The Bus Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Kay Smith and three other students from Kate Shepard Elementary School talk about their “Stuff The Bus Toy Drive” that helps out WKRG’s “Magical Christmas Toy Drive”. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Stuff the Bus toy drive

Organization putting on the event: Mobile County Public Schools

Organization benefitting the event: WKRG Magical Christmas Toy Drive

Date(s): Dec. 10-11, 2019

Time(s):

Location: throughout the county

Contact number for use on air: N/A

Website for information: N/A

Description of event: Forty of our schools are collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys. On Dec. 10-11, we will bring two buses around the county to collect the donations at each of these schools. We will then deliver them to WKRG’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive so they may be distributed to needy families.

Smith’s school donated the most toys, per capita, of all our schools last year. This was calculated by adding up the toys and calculating as a percentage of enrollment. She will bring a student with her, but I do not have that student’s name.