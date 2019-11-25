Mark Your Calendar 11/25: “A Very Merry Grinchmas”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG): Cindy Langston, the special events coordinator for Gulf State Park, previews the upcoming event “A Very Coastal Grinchmas”. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: A Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas

Organization putting on the event: A Community Event, hosted by Gulf State Park as part of Coastal Christmas

Organization benefitting the event:

Date(s): Sunday, December 8th

Time(s): 5PM-8PM

Location: Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion

Contact number for use on air: 251-948-7275 Website for information: www.alapark.com, then select Gulf State Park

Description of event: Whoville will come to life at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion featuring the Dolphins Sound Children’s Choir from Gulf Shores, that consists of 109, 4th and 5th graders that will be performing their Christmas Show, the Marines will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots, The Grinch will make his special entrance from his Grinch Den, there will be photo opportunities with the Grinch, refreshments, crafts, and other holiday activities.