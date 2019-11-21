Mark Your Calendar, 11/21: “Turkey Trot”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Madi Pickering with Camp Rap-A-Hope talks about the upcoming “Turkey Trot” on Thanksgiving Day that benefits Camp Rap-A-Hope. The information is as follows:
Name of Event: Turkey Trot for Hope
Organization putting on the event: Camp Rap-A-Hope
Organization benefitting the event: Camp Rap-A-Hope
Date(s): Thanksgiving Day (November 28)
Time(s): 8 a.m. (5k) 9 a.m. (fun run)
Location: Mardi Gras Park
Contact number for use on air: 251-476-9880
Website for information: www.camprapahope.org
Description of event: Come run the Turkey Trot for Hope certified 5k race and Gobble Wobble fun run with us on Thanksgiving Day! It is a chance to kick the day off with a little turkey spirit, gather with your family and to burn those extra calories in preparation for the impending feast. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to give thanks by giving back to a great cause, Camp Rap-A-Hope.