Mark Your Calendar, 11/21: “Turkey Trot”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Madi Pickering with Camp Rap-A-Hope talks about the upcoming “Turkey Trot” on Thanksgiving Day that benefits Camp Rap-A-Hope. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: Turkey Trot for Hope

Organization putting on the event: Camp Rap-A-Hope

Organization benefitting the event: Camp Rap-A-Hope

Date(s): Thanksgiving Day (November 28)

Time(s): 8 a.m. (5k) 9 a.m. (fun run)

Location: Mardi Gras Park

Contact number for use on air: 251-476-9880

Website for information: www.camprapahope.org

Description of event: Come run the Turkey Trot for Hope certified 5k race and Gobble Wobble fun run with us on Thanksgiving Day! It is a chance to kick the day off with a little turkey spirit, gather with your family and to burn those extra calories in preparation for the impending feast. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to give thanks by giving back to a great cause, Camp Rap-A-Hope.