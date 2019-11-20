Mark Your Calendar, 11/20: “YMCA Elf Ride”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Barbara Hoffman and Veronica Hebert with the Bounds Family & Snook Family YMCA’s talk about the upcoming “YMCA Elf Ride” event that benefits the very organizations they represent. The information is as follows:

Name of event: “YMCA Elf Ride”

Organizations putting on & benefiting from the event: Bounds Family & Snook Family YMCA’s

Dates of event: Bounds Family YMCA, December 6th; Snook Family YMCA, December 13th

Times of event: Bounds Family YMCA, 4:00 p.m. assembly time; Snook Family YMCA, 5:00 p.m. assembly time

Locations of event: Bounds Family YMCA, Daphne City Hall; Snook Family YMCA, OWA in Foley

Contact phone numbers: (251) 970-3003 or (251) 626-0888

Website for event information: ysal.org