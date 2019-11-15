Mark Your Calendar 11/15: Celebrate Hope

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Casey Hitson with the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute talks about the upcoming event “Celebrate Hope” benefiting the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute. Information is as follows:

Date(s): Thursday, Nov. 21

Time(s): 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, 1660 Springhill Avenue, Mobile

Contact number for use on air: 251-460-6209

Website for information: usahealthsystem.com/events/celebrate-hope or find us on Facebook @mitchellcancer

Description of event: Celebrate Hope is the signature gala for USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. The event features dishes by local chefs paired with wine and craft beer as well as live entertainment. Since its inception, Celebrate Hope has generated $3.1 million for cancer research.

Tickets are $175 each.

