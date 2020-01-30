Mark Your Calendar, 1/30/20: “Go Red For Women Luncheon”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Evan Duffy with the American Heart Association previews the upcoming “Go Red For Women Luncheon” on February 7th. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: AL Gulf Coast Go Red for Women Luncheon

Organization putting on the event: American Heart Association

Organization benefitting the event: American Heart Association

Date(s): Friday, February 7, 2020

Time(s): 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: The Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel and Spa

Contact number for use on air: (228) 604-5316 Website for information: http://algulfcoastgored.heart.org

Description of event: Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s solution to save women’s lives by educating and connecting millions of women of all ages. Heart Disease is still the #1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. Go Red for Women has made it their mission to save lives by bringing a voice to this silent killer. Feel the passion and excitement of the Go Red for Women movement at this annual event featuring health screenings, a red purse raffle, sponsor booths, survivor stories, and a fabulous program. This year’s chair is Dr. Stephanie Grosz of Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology.