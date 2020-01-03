Mark Your Calendar 1/3/20: “Gynecologic Cancer Survivor’s Course”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Janel Lowman with the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute previews the upcoming event “Gynecologic Cancer Survivor’s Course” on January 18th.

Name of Event: Gynecologic Cancer Survivors Course featuring Tamika Felder (part of MCI’s GO Teal & White campaign for cervical cancer awareness)

Organization putting on the event: USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

Organization benefitting the event

Date(s): January 18, 2020

Time(s): 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: University of South Alabama Faculty Club, 6348 Fincher Road, Mobile

Contact number for use on air: Space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling 251-445-9691.

Website for information: Visit our Facebook page @mitchellcancer.

Description of event: The one-day course features renowned speaker, cancer survivor and women’s health advocate Tamika Felder, founder of Cervivor, a nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer advocacy and support. The event is part of MCI’s GO Teal & White campaign during January, which is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.