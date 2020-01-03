Mark Your Calendar 1/3/20: “Gynecologic Cancer Survivor’s Course”

Mark Your Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Janel Lowman with the USA Mitchell Cancer Institute previews the upcoming event “Gynecologic Cancer Survivor’s Course” on January 18th.

Name of Event: Gynecologic Cancer Survivors Course featuring Tamika Felder (part of MCI’s GO Teal & White campaign for cervical cancer awareness)

Organization putting on the event: USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute

Organization benefitting the event

Date(s): January 18, 2020

Time(s): 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: University of South Alabama Faculty Club, 6348 Fincher Road, Mobile

Contact number for use on air: Space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling 251-445-9691.

Website for information: Visit our Facebook page @mitchellcancer.

Description of event: The one-day course features renowned speaker, cancer survivor and women’s health advocate Tamika Felder, founder of Cervivor, a nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer advocacy and support. The event is part of MCI’s GO Teal & White campaign during January, which is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories