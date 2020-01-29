Mark Your Calendar 1/29: “2020 Vision: Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. Mia McGee is a guest speaker for the upcoming event “2020 Vision: A Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium”. She previews the upcoming event on January 31 & February 1. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: “2020 Vision: Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium”

Date(s) of Event: Friday, January 31 & Saturday, February 1

Time(s) of Event: 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. on Saturday

Location of Event: Ashbury Hotels & Suites, 600 West I-65 Service Road