Mark Your Calendar 1/29: “2020 Vision: Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dr. Mia McGee is a guest speaker for the upcoming event “2020 Vision: A Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium”. She previews the upcoming event on January 31 & February 1. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: “2020 Vision: Business, Ministry & Educational Symposium”

Date(s) of Event: Friday, January 31 & Saturday, February 1

Time(s) of Event: 7:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:30 a.m. on Saturday

Location of Event: Ashbury Hotels & Suites, 600 West I-65 Service Road

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories