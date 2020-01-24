Mark Your Calendar, 1/24/20: “Cuisine For Kids”

Mark Your Calendar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mark Fillers with Renasant Bank talks about the upcoming event “Cuisine For Kids” that benefits the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile on Tuesday, January 28. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: Cuisine for Kids

Organization putting on the event: The Child Advocacy Center

Organization benefitting the event: The Child Advocacy Center

Date(s): Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Time(s): All Day

Location: Participating Restaurants ( List separate)

Contact number for use on air: 251-432-1101

Website for information: www.cacmobile.org

Description of event: A day of food and fud raising ,participating area restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds from Tuesday, January 28 to the CAC to hep fund services for abused children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories