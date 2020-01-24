Mark Your Calendar, 1/24/20: “Cuisine For Kids”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mark Fillers with Renasant Bank talks about the upcoming event “Cuisine For Kids” that benefits the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile on Tuesday, January 28. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: Cuisine for Kids

Organization putting on the event: The Child Advocacy Center

Organization benefitting the event: The Child Advocacy Center

Date(s): Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Time(s): All Day

Location: Participating Restaurants ( List separate)

Contact number for use on air: 251-432-1101

Website for information: www.cacmobile.org

Description of event: A day of food and fud raising ,participating area restaurants donate a portion of their proceeds from Tuesday, January 28 to the CAC to hep fund services for abused children.