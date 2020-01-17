Mark Your Calendar, 1/17/20: “80th Annual Camellia Show”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Larry Heard with the Camellia Club of Mobile previews the upcoming “Camellia Show” event on Saturday, January 18th. The information is as follows:

Name of event: 80th Annual Camellia Show

Organization putting on the event: Camellia Club of Mobile

Organization benefitting from the event: Camellia Club of Mobile education

Date(s): January 18Time(s): opens to the public around 1:00 to 5:00

Location: Shoppes of Bel-Air Target entrance

Contact phone number for use on-air: 251-463-9293

Website for information: www.mobilecamellia.org

Description of event: best camellia blooms 1000’s on display and educational information from experts