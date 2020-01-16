Mark Your Calendar, 1/16/20: “Panther Pride Run”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tawonia Napier, President of the Murphy High School PTSA, and Murphy Alumni Jordan Spriggs preview the upcoming event “Panther Pride Run”. The information is as follows:
Name of Event: Panther Pride 5K Run
Organization putting on the event: Murphy High School PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association)
Organization benefitting the event: Murphy High School students and faculty
Date(s): Saturday – January 18, 2020
Time(s): Registration is from 7:15am – 8:15am, the run/walk starts at 8:30am.
Location: Murphy High School (cafeteria) – 100 South Carlen Street
Contact number for use on air: Email – panther5krun@yahoo.com
Alternative “virtual” 5K for out-of-towners at http://bit.ly/36hOxCY
Website for information: Like us on Facebook @MHS & Panther Pride
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @panther5krun
Description of event: This is our only fundraiser. We have this event annually to bring our MHS community together and celebrate Murphy’s rich history and alma mater. This is an event that your whole family can enjoy! The student organization, club or team with the most participants will win $300