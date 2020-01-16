Mark Your Calendar, 1/16/20: “Panther Pride Run”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tawonia Napier, President of the Murphy High School PTSA, and Murphy Alumni Jordan Spriggs preview the upcoming event “Panther Pride Run”. The information is as follows:

Name of Event:  Panther Pride 5K Run

Organization putting on the event:  Murphy High School PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association)

Organization benefitting the event:  Murphy High School students and faculty

Date(s):  Saturday – January 18, 2020

Time(s): Registration is from 7:15am – 8:15am, the run/walk starts at 8:30am.

Location:  Murphy High School (cafeteria) – 100 South Carlen Street

Contact number for use on air:  Email –  panther5krun@yahoo.com

Https://pantherpride5k2020.eventbrite.com

                                                                Alternative “virtual” 5K for out-of-towners at http://bit.ly/36hOxCY

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/409054caaae2ea4f94-panther

Website for information:             Like us on Facebook @MHS & Panther Pride

                                                       Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @panther5krun

Description of event:  This is our only fundraiser.  We have this event annually to bring our MHS community together and celebrate Murphy’s rich history and alma mater. This is an event that your whole family can enjoy!  The student organization, club or team with the most participants will win $300

