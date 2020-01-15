Mark Your Calendar, 1/15/20: “Lip Sync Battle”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ann-Brooks Morrissette with the Fuse Project and Freddie Stokes with The Historic Foundation talk about the upcoming “Lip Sync Battle” put on by the Fuse Project on January 23rd. The information is as follows:

Name of Event: Lip Sync Battle

Organization putting on the event: Fuse Project

Organization benefitting the event:

All proceeds from this event will benefit The Historic Avenue Foundation, Fuse Project’s newly launched initiative. The Historic Avenue Foundation will operate as a community quarterback to bring the Purpose Built Communities model to “The Avenue” community located in downtown Mobile. Fuse Project will be making investments in mixed-income housing, cradle-to-college education, and community wellness to close the opportunity gaps that exist in the community.

Date(s):Thursday, Jan 23

Time(s): 8pm (doors at 7pm)

Location: Soul Kitchen

Contact number for use on air: (251) 265-3873

Website for information:

https://lipsync.fuseproject.org/

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $30

VIP: $150 (Only 40 VIP tickets available- includes a seat, food, drink tickets with service, and VIP pre-party passes)

Description of event:

Besides supporting an important local cause, this event will include an evening full of live performances, special guests, all-star entertainment, and drink specials in a casual, fun environment! The Lip Sync Battle is hosted by a passionate and motivated group committed to ensuring you have a top-notch experience. It is a great way for friends and businesses to gather downtown and cheer on their peers. Participating teams will be comprised of area organizations.