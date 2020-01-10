Mark Your Calendar 1/10/20: “Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Cookie Sale”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Karlee Shirey with the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama talks about their annual cookie sale going on now through March 3rd. Information is as follows:

Name of Event: Girl Scout Cookie Program

Organization putting on the event: Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

Organization benefitting the event:

Date(s): The Cookie Program is from now until March 3rd

Time(s):

Location: Please see our website for booth locations near you

Contact number for use on air: 1-800-239-6636

Website for information: www.girlscoutssa.org

Description of event:

Cookie Program Key Messages

▪ The cookie program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls

▪ With Girl Scout Cookie Program earnings, girls fund important community projects at the local level

▪ Through the Girl Scout Cookie Sale Program, girls develop the following 5 essential skills:

⁃ Goal setting

⁃ Decision making

⁃ Money management

⁃ People skills

⁃ Business ethics

▪ NEWS! Be sure to Eat ’em, Freeze ‘em, and stock up on Thanks-A-Lots because it’s their last cookie season!

▪ Digital Cookie, a national digital platform that lets girls take cookie orders from customers online, through a unique transaction application, designed specifically for Girl Scouts.

▪ Cookie Season is December 26 through March 1

▪ Booth sales begin January 17 and last until March 1

▪ There are nine varieties of cookies

⁃ Lemonades™

⁃ Thanks-A-Lot®

⁃ Caramel Chocolate Chip (Gluten-Free Cookie, $5.00)

⁃ Smores

⁃ Shortbread

⁃ Thin Mints®

⁃ Peanut Butter Patties®

⁃ Caramel deLites®

⁃ Peanut Butter Sandwich

▪ Cookies sell for $4.00 per package (except Caramel Chocolate Chip which is $5)

▪ Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout, online, or at a booth sale

