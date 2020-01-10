Mark Your Calendar 1/10/20: “Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama Cookie Sale”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Karlee Shirey with the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama talks about their annual cookie sale going on now through March 3rd. Information is as follows:
Name of Event: Girl Scout Cookie Program
Organization putting on the event: Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
Date(s): The Cookie Program is from now until March 3rd
Location: Please see our website for booth locations near you
Contact number for use on air: 1-800-239-6636
Website for information: www.girlscoutssa.org
Cookie Program Key Messages
▪ The cookie program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls
▪ With Girl Scout Cookie Program earnings, girls fund important community projects at the local level
▪ Through the Girl Scout Cookie Sale Program, girls develop the following 5 essential skills:
⁃ Goal setting
⁃ Decision making
⁃ Money management
⁃ People skills
⁃ Business ethics
▪ NEWS! Be sure to Eat ’em, Freeze ‘em, and stock up on Thanks-A-Lots because it’s their last cookie season!
▪ Digital Cookie, a national digital platform that lets girls take cookie orders from customers online, through a unique transaction application, designed specifically for Girl Scouts.
▪ Cookie Season is December 26 through March 1
▪ Booth sales begin January 17 and last until March 1
▪ There are nine varieties of cookies
⁃ Lemonades™
⁃ Thanks-A-Lot®
⁃ Caramel Chocolate Chip (Gluten-Free Cookie, $5.00)
⁃ Smores
⁃ Shortbread
⁃ Thin Mints®
⁃ Peanut Butter Patties®
⁃ Caramel deLites®
⁃ Peanut Butter Sandwich
▪ Cookies sell for $4.00 per package (except Caramel Chocolate Chip which is $5)
▪ Cookies can be purchased from a Girl Scout, online, or at a booth sale