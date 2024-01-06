MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is one of the busiest times of year in Mobile, especially downtown. Thousands of people come to the Port City to catch some parades, meaning parking can be a hassle.

Premium and Republic Parking will be available in multiple areas in downtown. On Mardi Gras parade days, the Mobile Cruise Terminal parking garage and the GulfQuest parking lot will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the City of Mobile website.

WKRG News 5 has created an interactive map to mark the parking lots for the parades.

