MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.

Offering new southern dishes for breakfast and brunch.

Open for dinner six days a week, Noja specializes in Mediterranean and Asian-influenced dishes.

2021 and 2022 Nappie Award Winner. Gastropub for lunch, dinner and drinks.

Southern and seafood for dinner.

Weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner with traditional American and local dishes. Late-night hours vary.

Downtown spot for tacos, Latin American food. Open lunch and dinner.

Seafood and steaks on the 34th floor of the Trustmark Building.

Get your seafood craving in the middle of the Mobile nightlife.

Home of the first rooftop bar on Dauphin Street open for lunch and dinner.

A fresh take on southern cuisine utilizing local seafood and produce.