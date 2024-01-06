MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.
The Noble South
Offering new southern dishes for breakfast and brunch.
Noja
Open for dinner six days a week, Noja specializes in Mediterranean and Asian-influenced dishes.
Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks
2021 and 2022 Nappie Award Winner. Gastropub for lunch, dinner and drinks.
Dumbwaiter Restaurant
Southern and seafood for dinner.
Blind Mule
Weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner with traditional American and local dishes. Late-night hours vary.
Roosters
Downtown spot for tacos, Latin American food. Open lunch and dinner.
Dauphin’s
Seafood and steaks on the 34th floor of the Trustmark Building.
Wintzell’s Oyster House
Get your seafood craving in the middle of the Mobile nightlife.
Grace
Home of the first rooftop bar on Dauphin Street open for lunch and dinner.
The Hummingbird Way
A fresh take on southern cuisine utilizing local seafood and produce.