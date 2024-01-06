MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — King Cake and Moon Pies aren’t the only Mardi Gras munchies revelers can enjoy in Mobile. Downtown Mobile boasts a vibrant food scene. Here are some of the top restaurants within walking distance of downtown hotels, according to Yelp.

The Noble South

Offering new southern dishes for breakfast and brunch.

Noja

Open for dinner six days a week, Noja specializes in Mediterranean and Asian-influenced dishes.

Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks

 2021 and 2022 Nappie Award Winner. Gastropub for lunch, dinner and drinks.

Dumbwaiter Restaurant

Southern and seafood for dinner.

Blind Mule

Weekend brunch, lunch, and dinner with traditional American and local dishes. Late-night hours vary.

Roosters

Downtown spot for tacos, Latin American food. Open lunch and dinner.

Dauphin’s

Seafood and steaks on the 34th floor of the Trustmark Building.

Wintzell’s Oyster House

Get your seafood craving in the middle of the Mobile nightlife.

Grace

Home of the first rooftop bar on Dauphin Street open for lunch and dinner.

The Hummingbird Way

A fresh take on southern cuisine utilizing local seafood and produce.