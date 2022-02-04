MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While Mardi Gras organizations parade through the streets of downtown Mobile, there is one couple who attends every one of them: the ‘Mobile Mask.’ Ever since he was an assistant editor at the Mobile Press-Register, Steve Joynt has been a Mardi Gras connoisseur.

“The idea of starting an annual Mardi Gras magazine rolled around in my head for a few years,” said Joynt. “By Jan. 6, 2012, I had the first Mobile Mask website up and running. I ‘covered’ Mardi Gras 2012, shooting as many photos as I could.”

By June 2012 he was selling ads for what would be the first issue of his ‘Mobile Mask Magazine.’

Joynt is the owner, editor, and publisher of ‘Mobile Mask,’ but before that, he was just a news journalist. Joynt graduated from the University of Virginia and earned his Master’s Degree in journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York City.

Along with ‘Mr. Mask,’ there is a ‘Mrs. Mask,’ Nancy Joynt. Nancy graduated from the University of Virginia with expertise in computers and the print industry, according to the Mobile Mask website.

You might be asking, “what even is the Mobile Mask?” Well, Steve calls it “The Reveler’s Guide to Mardi Gras,” which he describes as the go-to source for all things Mardi Gras.

“Between the magazine, the Nappie-winning website, the Facebook page, the Twitter account, and the free app, nowhere else can you find all of the schedules, route maps, and information we have about Mardi Gras in south Alabama,” said Steve.

Although Steve wants to get out all the nitty-gritty details for the Mardi Gras celebrations, he does this for more than just that, he does it for the people.

“I like to say that more than anything else, I’m here to enhance people’s fun,” said Steve. “I’m educating people on just how much work goes into all of this. I like to say that Mardi Gras isn’t a party – anyone can throw a party. Mardi Gras is a community expression, and we’re all invited to take part.”

Steve’s advice to Mardi Gras newcomers consists of three aspects: learn the history, show up prepared and most importantly, relax. He thinks after not having Mardi Gras due to COVID-19, this year it will be bigger and better than ever before.

Mobile’s Mardi Gras celebrations are held near and dear to Steve’s heart and whether you are a seasoned Mardi Gras goer or a first-timer, you will always have a place in Mobile Mardi Gras.

“Many, many communities around the country have tried at one point or another to start Mardi Gras celebrations of their own but most have failed. Often the weather does them in. But deep down, they don’t FEEL Mardi Gras. Mobile feels it, right down to our bones. We feel it. It’s part of us. And, yeah, it’s that important,” said Steve.