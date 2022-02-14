FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Northwest Florida is stepping up its Mardi Gras game. The second annual Mardi Gras parade in Fort Walton Beach brought out hundreds of spectators and more than a dozen unique floats.

Watch a full recap below.

A pokemon-themed entry caught the eye of many revelers. Giving out limited edition pokemon cards on beads.

Three massive pirate ships also rolled down Ferry Road. The Krewe of Bowlegs made a loud and proud display.

The parade led to the throwdown block party between First Street and Miracle Strip Parkway.