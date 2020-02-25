WATCH: Mardi Gras dinosaur on the loose

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center let one of its dinosaurs out on the Mardi Gras parade route.

The dino is part of the Exploreum’s “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit, which is open through May 10.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories