WATCH: Mardi Gras dinosaur on the loose

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center let one of its dinosaurs out on the Mardi Gras parade route.
The dino is part of the Exploreum’s “Dinosaurs Around the World” exhibit, which is open through May 10.
