WATCH: Mardi Gras celebration of Joe Cain

Mardi Gras

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Known as one of the founders of Mardi Gras in Mobile, Ala., Joe Cain is still celebrated for his initiation of bringing about these great festivities.

News 5’s photojournalist, Matt Goins, was able to capture some great moments at the Joe Cain Procession. Even Mayor Sandy Stimpson could be seen joining in on the fun.

There are still lots of Mardi Gras parades to attend, so check out the 2020 Mardi Gras schedule here. We hope to see you there!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories