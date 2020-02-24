WATCH: Mardi Gras celebration of Joe Cain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Known as one of the founders of Mardi Gras in Mobile, Ala., Joe Cain is still celebrated for his initiation of bringing about these great festivities.

News 5’s photojournalist, Matt Goins, was able to capture some great moments at the Joe Cain Procession. Even Mayor Sandy Stimpson could be seen joining in on the fun.

There are still lots of Mardi Gras parades to attend, so check out the 2020 Mardi Gras schedule here. We hope to see you there!

