WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Volunteers began the hard work of making hundreds of meals for Mobile Police today. Sunday was the start of the now annual “Feed the Cops” program. Local businesses and volunteers donate food and put together meals for police officers working at Mobile parades on Joe Cain Day and the last day of carnival. Volunteers say there’s no way they’d rather spend their day.

"My father was a Mobile Policeman for 42 years and I’m giving back and the police department is so wonderful that whatever we can do to help them that’s what we like to do," said Citizen Police Academy Alumni member Charlotte Buffington. The work continues in just a couple of days. They plan on preparing hundreds of meals for police officers on the beat to cover the long shift of Fat Tuesday.