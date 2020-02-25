WATCH: Mardi Gras 2020 Coverage on the Gulf Coast

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Laissez les bon temps rouler! Mardi Gras 2020 is here.

Join WKRG News 5 as we cover parades all along the Gulf Coast Tuesday. The livestream will begin around 8:55 a.m. CST.

For more Mardi Gras related stories, visit this link.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories