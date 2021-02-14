Joe Cain Day street party raises question concerning “super-spreader potential”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Peter Albrecht captured the footage above of a crowd celebrating Joe Cain Day with a street party.

In the crowd, many are closely gathered without the proper health precautions.

Saturday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement to clarify the cancellation of Mardi Gras parades in part saying, “We know that large Mardi Gras parades and close gatherings have the potential to become super-spreader events. That’s why we worked with the parading organizations over the last 5 months to not have parades and with all organizations to not have balls.” Safety seems to be the biggest concern as it pertains to the cancellation of Mardi Gras parades.

However, one question is being raised — if Mardi Gras parades were canceled due to its “super-spreader potential” then why were street parties permitted?

WKRG News 5 contacted the City of Mobile and posed that very question. After viewing the video of Sunday’s street party, the response was as follows, “This was not a city-sanctioned or permitted event. We became aware of it through social media. At that point, we contacted the organizer, went over ADPH guidelines, gave them at least 200 masks, and asked them to wear masks and socially distance or to disperse. They did end up voluntarily dispersing.”