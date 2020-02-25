WATCH: Comic Cowboys up to their usual Mardi Gras antics

Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys, known for their comedic and sometimes risque floats, rolled through Route A Tuesday afternoon.

Their satirical play mentioned Jeff Sessions, the Alabama school system, Boeing and Jags football, Carnival Cruises, and road construction, among other topics.

