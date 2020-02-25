MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Comic Cowboys, known for their comedic and sometimes risque floats, rolled through Route A Tuesday afternoon.
Their satirical play mentioned Jeff Sessions, the Alabama school system, Boeing and Jags football, Carnival Cruises, and road construction, among other topics.
LATEST STORIES:
- Crestview working to draft ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries within city limits
- South Texas county prohibits border-wall surveyors from entering lands near bird sanctuary
- Fayetteville man arrested for attempting to blow up vehicle in Pentagon parking lot, prosecutors say
- WATCH: Comic Cowboys up to their usual Mardi Gras antics
- Senator Doug Jones releases update on the Coronavirus following Senate briefing