MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital held a Mardi Gras Parade for its patients and staff Monday morning ahead of Fat Tuesday!

Employees passed out beads and other throws including MoonPies throughout the hospital and the laissez les bons temps rouler.

