MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the sun set Friday evening, the Mardi Gras season began.

Joe Cain led a dance in the rain as the countdown began at 5:05 p.m. for the Renaissance Tower to turn purple, welcoming in Mardi Gras.

“Bringing in the carnival season, the Mardi Gras season,” Joe Cain said.

The twelfth night represents 12 days after Christmas, concluding the holiday season.

Braided River Brewing Company in Downtown Mobile hosted a celebration.

“Kicking off Mardi Gras with the official start, now that you can legally eat king cakes in the city of Mobile,” Braided River Brewing Company Owner David Nelson said.

Braided River Brewing Company launched their king cake beer for the season while Drop Out Bakery & Co. handed out the cake at the celebration.

“It’s the first day that we are debuting our king cake for this season and again this brown buttercream is kind of a classic king cake flavor, so we are excited to debut that today,” baker Amy Harrelson said.

The bakery also has brown praline and raspberry lemon king cakes available this season.

Every dollar per pint of beer sold at the celebration is going directly to the Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Gulf Coast.

“Promoting just the power of mentorship and for people going, ‘What am I going to do different this year? How can I make a difference in my community?’ We want them to think of Big Brother Big Sister,” Big Brother Big Sister President and CEO Aimee Risser said.

The fun at the Braided River Company continues Saturday at 4:30 p.m. with live music from Darkside of the Moon Pie.